SAAP Chairman tables resolution on party workers welfare at Mahanadu

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu introduced a key resolution focused on the welfare of party workers at the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Mahanadu held in Kadapa on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he underscored the unique role of TDP as a party that is driven by its cadre, not just leaders or systems.

“There are many political parties in the country. Some are run by institutions, some by individuals. But the only party that is truly run by its workers is the Telugu Desam Party,” he said.

Ravi Naidu praised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for always prioritising the well-being of party workers, whether the party is in power or in the opposition. “Whenever a worker faces hardship, even tears, Chandrababu Naidu stands by them as a pillar of support,” he said.

He also lauded TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh for his hands-on approach and deep connection with the grassroots cadre. Recalling the Yuvagalam padayatra, he noted how Lokesh walked alongside the people and went beyond symbolic gestures by sharing his personal phone number with party workers and even the general public.

“If any worker faced trouble and sent a message, Lokesh would respond in just five minutes and deploy his team to resolve the issue. This level of commitment and responsiveness is rare in politics,” Ravi Naidu said.

The resolution on worker welfare was met with strong approval at the gathering, reinforcing TDP’s commitment to its grassroots base.