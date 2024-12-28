SAAP chief opens 35th South Zone Aquatic championship

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wants to make the state ‘Kreedandhra Pradesh’, said chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Animini Ravi Naidu while inaugurating the 35th South Zone Aquatic championship at the municipal corporation swimming pool here on Friday.

About 450 sportspersons from six states are participating in the competitions organised by NTR and Krishna Amateur Aquatic Associations.

Ravi Naidu expressing pleasure over the participation of such huge number of players said that the swimmers of Andhra Pradesh should win laurels in the competitions to bring name and fame for the state.

The state government has been providing many facilities to the sportspersons and sports quo-ta in the government has been increased to three percent, he recalled.

Later, Ravi Naidu handed over incentives to the Andhra Pradesh swimmers who won medals in the 50th junior national aquatics championship organised at Bhubaneswar in August 2024 and the 77th senior national aquatics championship conducted at Mangaluru in September, 2024.

Later, Ravi Naidu visited Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium where the selection of senior men and women volleyball teams is going on. The selected teams will participate in the senior na-tional volleyball championship at Jaipur in Rajasthan from January 7 to 13.

The he SAAP chairman complimented the sportspersons who secured second and third places in the 37th national softball competitions organised in Jammu recently.