Saap seeks major boost for AP sports under Khelo India

Vijayawada: In a push to upgrade sports infrastructure across the state, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (Saap) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu sought Central approval for 56 project proposals worth Rs 676 crore under the Khelo India scheme. The proposals were personally submitted in New Delhi on Monday to Vineel Krishna, joint secretary of Khelo India.

Ravi Naidu briefed the official on the state's sports development roadmap and requested swift sanction of the pending projects, which cover infrastructure creation, stadium upgrades, talent development facilities and district-level sports centres.

Among the key proposals, Saap sought approval for the modernisation of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada, aiming to transform it into an international-standard arena. The chairman also urged the Centre to establish Khelo India district sports centres in all districts, ensuring wider access to training facilities for young athletes.

The state has further proposed the setting up of national centres of excellence (NCOE) in Kakinada and Guntur, along with residential centres for athletics and taekwondo in the Rayalaseema region and Tirupati to nurture talent from rural and semi-urban areas.

A special request for Rs 170 crore funding for the reconstruction of BR Stadium in Guntur was also placed before the ministry.

Ravi Naidu said the Chandrababu Naidu-led government is prioritising sports as a tool for youth empowerment and aims to position Andhra Pradesh prominently in the national sports landscape with the support of Khelo India. Joint secretary Vineel Krishna is learnt to have responded positively, assuring due examination and necessary action on the proposals.