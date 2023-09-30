Sachivalayam employees’ role hailed

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Mines and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the Sachivalayam system in order to resolve the grievances of people in a speedy manner.

Participating in a slew of inaugurations and development works in Punganur Assembly segment, he hailed the role of ward secretaries and volunteers in taking the government programmes and schemes to doorstep of beneficiaries. Addressing a public meeting at Pedda Upparapalli village in Somala mandal, the Minister reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to develop Punganur in all angles.

He exuded confidence that YSRCP would sweep the ensuing Assembly elections under the dynamic leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy. MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairperson G Srinivasulu, Punganur Municipal Chairman Alim Bhasha and Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Yadav were present.