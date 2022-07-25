Sachivalayam system, a big boost to local governance: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy devised an excellent plan of local administration through Sachivalayam system.

He participated in a programme in the city on Sunday for thanking the Chief Minister and said the system reached the people effectively as assured in the election manifesto.

Govardhan Reddy said the opposition tried to mislead the people and still the Chief Minister had a strong determination and effectively implemented the new system. Now, as a result, he said people were getting their problems solved easily and they are happy with the local government.

Rajya Sabha member V Prabhakar Reddy pointed out that even technical graduates and postgraduates got themselves recruited as employees in the Sachivalayam system and expressed happiness over the contribution of intellectual manpower in implementing the assurances given by the Chief Minister.

He said the village-level governance has now been strengthened with Sachivalayam offices and selection of 1.32 lakh employees has turned out to be a big asset to the government for serving the people at grassroots. It is the responsibility of everyone to thank the Chief Minister for his vision, he added.