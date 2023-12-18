Sacrifices of Amaravati farmers will not go waste: Naidu

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that the sacrifices of Amaravati farmers will not go waste.

On completion of four years of the protest by farmers of Amaravati against the decision of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government to create three State capitals, the TDP supremo said their sacrifices will not go waste.

“It’s been four years since the futuristic city Amaravati was abandoned to make Andhra Pradesh a State without a capital. Thousands of farmers who gave away their lands are on the roads now because of the destructive decisions of a greedy, envy-filled man, Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

Confident of the TDP coming to power in the State in the upcoming elections, Naidu said that all the wrongs will be corrected in three months.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said it was four years ago that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy started the destruction of people’s capital Amaravati with his trifurcation move.

He alleged that buildings worth thousands of crores were turned into rubble and farmers who gave away their lands were subjected to torture.

“Despite doing all this, Jagan could not move the people’s capital, Amaravati, even an inch,” he said.

Lokesh exuded confidence that the destructive rule of Jagan will come to an end in three months.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 17, 2019 announced that three State capitals will be developed, reversing the decision of the previous TDP government to develop Amaravati as the State capital.

The YSRCP government mooted Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, Kurnool as judicial capital and Amaravati as the legislative capital.

This triggered a massive protest by farmers of Amaravati, who had given 33,000 acres of land for the capital and the previous government headed by Chandrababu Naidu had also undertaken the works on some components of the mega project.

On Sunday, the movement by farmers, women and other sections of the people completed four years.