Sacrifices of freedom fighters remembered

Ongole: The79th Independence Day celebrations were held at the Police Parade Grounds, where Minister for Social Welfare, Differently Abled and Elderly Welfare, and Volunteers Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy hoisted the national flag alongside District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and District SP AR Damodar, followed by a police salute.

Minister Swamy extended heartfelt greetings to district residents, public representatives, judges, officials, voluntary organisations, and media representatives on the occasion. He paid tributes to freedom fighters and martyred soldiers, emphasising that India’s Independence on August 15, 1947, was achieved through the struggles and sacrifices of numerous great personalities.

He honoured soldiers and ex-servicemen, offering condolences to those who lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack while congratulating troops for the successful Operation Sindoor.

Highlighting Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for transparent governance, Dr Swamy outlined four key focus areas: poverty eradication, infrastructure development, efficient resource management, and ease of living, aiming for 15 percent growth in each district.

During the ceremony, descendants of freedom fighters, including Santosh Kumar (great-grandson of T Prakasam Pantulu), Bhaskar Rao (son of Gannavarpu Vandanam), Subbalakshmi and Seshagiri Rao (relatives of Karavadi Venkateswarlu), and Dasari Naga Sulochana (daughter of Matumadugu Subrahmanayam) were honoured.