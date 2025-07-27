Sacrifices of Kargil heroes remembered

Nellore: Political parties, district administration, and educational institutions paid floral tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War, honoring their role in protecting India’s sovereignty.

The district administration organised the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Tikkana Pranganam, where rich tributes were offered to the martyrs. BJP Nellore unit held a candlelight rally from VRC Center to Gandhi Bomma Center, commemorating the heroes. Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) conducted a special event at Kakutur village in Venkatachalam mandal, paying floral homage to the fallen soldiers.

At Tikkana Pranganam, district collector O Anand recalled the sacrifices of the martyrs, emphasising the need to foster patriotism among youth for national interest. Reflecting on his childhood during the Kargil War, Anand noted he was eight years old, listening to war-related news. He highlighted that 20 soldiers from Nellore laid down their lives in the conflict.

Acknowledging the irreplaceable loss, he assured administrative support for the holistic development of martyrs’ families and proposed establishing a ’Martyrs Statue’ in the city.

Addressing retired soldiers’ long-pending land issues, Anand promised swift issuance of possession certificates. Joint collector Kollabathula Karthik and District Soldiers Welfare Officer Harikrishna attended the event.