Sacrifices of police personnel priceless: BC Welfare Minister

Rajamahendravaram: BC Welfare Minister Chellubouina Venugopala Krishna and East Godavari district SP Jagadish Pushpanjali paid tributes to the martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the district police office here on Saturday.



Minister Venugopalakrishna, who was the chief guest at the programme, said that the sacrifices rendered by the police in protecting the country’s sovereignty and democracy are priceless. He said that the great courage to sacrifice lives for the protection of people’s property, respect and lives has accorded a great place to the police department in the hearts of people. Everyone should know that society is safe only as a result of martyrs’ sacrifices, he said. Speaking on the occasion, SP Jagadish said that in 1959, 10 Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush by a Chinese troop at Ladakh, so October 21 is observed as Police Martyrs’ Day across the country.

Last year, 188 policemen died in the line of duty across the country, while one policeman was martyred in Andhra Pradesh. The SP said that priority will be given to the welfare of the families of the martyred policemen.

The minister handed over a letter of compassionate appointment to Kudupudi Deepti, wife of home guard K V Srinivasa Rao, who died of illness at Bommuru police station under the home guard unit of East Godavari district. Financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each was given to the family members of the two deceased persons.

MP Margani Bharat Ram, MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Ruda Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, Additional SP (Law and Order) M. Rajani, Additional SP (Crimes) G Venkateswara Rao, DSP (SB) D Ramavarma, DSP (AR) K Bhaskara Rao and other officers and staff participated and paid floral tributes to the martyrs.