Safety measures on Garuda Varadhi flyover strengthened

Tirupati: To prevent accidents on Garuda Varadhi flyover, strict safety measures are being implemented under the supervision of district SP L Subba Rayudu.
These actions are being carried out in coordination with district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Municipal Commissioner N Mourya.
As part of safety drive, blinking lights, reflective markings, warning boards, and barricades have been installed at all turns on the flyover.
Radium markings are also being placed to ensure better visibility during rain and low light conditions. Traffic police teams are on continuous patrol both day and night to monitor vehicle movement.
SP L Subba Rayudu inspected Garuda Varadhi flyover on Saturday and reviewed safety arrangements. He instructed officials to take all necessary steps to eliminate accident risk, emphasising speed control is the key to road safety.
Addressing youth, the SP appealed not to use mobile phones while riding, always wear helmets, and to avoid dangerous stunts or video shooting on public roads. He reminded that such acts could endanger both their lives and others. He also advised motorists to be extra cautious while driving on elevated roads, especially during rainy conditions, and report any risky situations to the police immediately.
Additional SP (Law & Order) Ravi Manohar Achari, East DSP Bhaktavatsalam, Traffic DSP Ramakrishnamachhary, CI Sanjeevi, Engineering Officials were present.