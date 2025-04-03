Safety precautions advocated in use of pesticides

Guntur: Dr NVVS Durga Prasad of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University took part in an awareness seminar on ‘Use Pesticides Safely – Stay Healthy’ which was conducted for farmers of Lam and Jonnalagadda villages under the joint collaboration of the Enviro Equity Health Initiative, a voluntary organisation and Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Durga Prasad said that the use of pesticides has significantly increased across the country in pursuit of higher yields.

He said that some countries implement Integrated Pest Management (IPM), while those that use larger quantities of pesticides take appropriate precautions.

However, in India, pesticides are often used without any safety measures, leading to serious consequences. Expressing concern about the harmful effects of these practices, he expressed satisfaction that an awareness program was being held to inform farmers during this critical period. He also said that drone technology would soon be introduced in agriculture.

Sriya Jonnakuti, founder of the Enviro Equity Health Initiative, and agricultural scientists Sambasiva Rao and Diana shared important information to raise awareness among farmers. Sriya emphasised that in the use of pesticides without using protective gear, the risks are high. Lack of precautions can damage vital human organs, leading to diseases such as cancer, allergies, and brain and nerve disorders. She expressed concern that if a pregnant woman is exposed due to her husband’s pesticide usage, it could affect the health of the baby from birth, impacting their overall development.

She advised that even while transporting pesticides, safety protocols must be followed. For example, used containers should be buried properly in the soil. Sriya assured that, in addition to awareness programmes, their organisation would continue supporting farmers’ health and well-being through periodic demonstration seminars and updated safety kit prototypes based on farmer feedback.

Agricultural scientists Sambasiva Rao and Diana stated that in the past, only 1 in 100 people had cancer, but now, almost every household is affected. They noted that farmers are increasingly suffering from prostate cancer and skin diseases.

They recommended reducing pesticide usage to only necessary pesticides or at least following strict safety measures.

They also recalled how, in the past, pesticides like DDT and BHC were used for mosquito control during malaria prevention efforts, but now such chemicals are used on crops to control pests. They warned against exceeding prescribed limits and cautioned that this could lead to numerous future hazards.