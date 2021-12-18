Sagarmala works move at a brisk pace in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: As many as 119 projects worth more than Rs 1 Lakh crore have been identified under Sagarmala programme in Andhra Pradesh for enhancing the infrastructure related to port-led Industrialisation, port modernisation, connectivity enhancement, coastal community development and coastal shipping and inland waterways. These projects are implemented by Central ministries, lWAl, Indian Railways, NHAI, state government and major ports, etc., The pace of the work is fast in Andhra Pradesh and nearly 50 per cent of the projects have already been completed.

This was disclosed by the Union minister of ports, Sarbananda Sonowal, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Friday.

There are 9 projects worth Rs 1,124 crore partially funded through the Sagarmala programme. Out of these 9 projects, f projects worth Rs 694 crore have been completed, three projects worth Rs 88 crore are under implementation and 2 projects worth Rs 342 crore are under development.

Andhra Pradesh has been selected under the Sagarmala programme wherein 800 projects at an estimated cost of around Rs 5.54 lakh crore had been identified for implementation during 2015-35.

Coastal District Skill Development Programme-Phase 1, construction of coastal berth at Visakhapatnam Port Trust, expansion of the port road connectivity from two to four-laning connecting to National Highway-5, Phase II, Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding - CEMS-AP (18 out of 24 labs in AP), construction of passenger jetty at Bhavani Island in Krishna district, Coastal Districts Skill Development Programme-Phase 2, construction of grade separator from H-7 area to port connectivity road bypassing Convent Junction, Visakhapatnam Port, development of fishing harbour in Juvvaladinne in Nellore district and improvement of Kakinada anchorage port's infrastructure in East Godavari district are the projects approved for AP.