Sailajanath slams failure of Narendra Modi, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath came down heavily on the Central and state government alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had utterly failed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office here on Tuesday, Sailajanath said the Prime Minister was more interested in winning elections rather than taking steps to prevent raging pandemic. Almost all countries across the globe were pointing at India for its gross failure to tackle the deadly virus. But the Prime Minister is least bothered to give a befitting response to the accusations, he said.

The PCC chief also said that in the state too, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was more obsessed with publicity to the scheme than tackling the Covid situation. He alleged that the Jagan government had failed to streamline corona vaccine distribution due to which the vaccine was being diverted into black market and people were panicky over non-availability of the same.

"People abandoning their daily work are making rounds to the health centres to get the vaccine in vain. Covid patients admitted to private hospitals are succumbing due to oxygen shortage. The Cabinet ministers instead fixing the problems are happily taking rest in air-conditioned rooms," he said.

He demanded payment of Rs 7,500 to every family as compensation as partial lockdown would affect livelihoods of many people, including farmers and agriculture labour.

He said the ANMs, health workers, Asha workers and volunteers should visit every house to give vaccine and medicines to otherwise, many lives will be lost due to fear and panic.

Former MLC M Sudhakar Babu, G Naga Madhu Yadav, DCC vice-president K Pedda Reddy, John Wilson, Babu, Dr Amarendra Reddy, Srinivas Yadav, Riyaz, Ravi and others participated in the press conference.