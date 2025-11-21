Sai's teachings inspire simplicity, service: Gadkari

Prasanthi Nilayam (Puttaparthi): Unionminister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the teachings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba have profoundly shaped his understanding of service, simplicity and righteous living, calling them a timeless guide for humanity.

Addressing thousands of devotees at Sai Kulwant Hall, Gadkari said he had not come to preach but to draw inspiration from the values and selfless spirit he witnessed in Puttaparthi.

Stating that peace naturally leads to solutions, he reminded the gathering that God has already given people more than what they truly need and urged them to live in the present rather than worry about the future.

Quoting the well-known message, “Do not preach spirituality to a hungry person; serve first,” he stressed that poverty can be eliminated only when knowledge is converted into wealth through technology, innovation and good ideas. True education, noble company and moral conduct, he said, are the qualities that make an ideal human being.

He said the life and teachings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba will continue to inspire selfless service worldwide.

Earlier, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee R J Rathnakar welcomed the Union minister. State minister Kandula Durgesh also participated in the event.