Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy confident of YSRCP sweep in civic polls

Amaravati: YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed confidence that the party will sweep the municipal elections as indicated by the wave of unanimous elections by YSRCP candidates in many municipalities.

Addressing the media at YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Wednesday, he said that people were expressing confidence in the YSRCP government for its implementation of several welfare schemes despite Covid pandemic. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had been resorting to false campaign fearing defeat in the elections, he said alleging that TDP had colluded with State Election Commissioner who ordered handover of mobile phones of ward volunteers. However, his order was rescinded by the High Court.

Referring to unanimous elections, the YSRCP leader said that the officials act as per rules in case of unanimous elections. He said that though the SEC gave an opportunity for renomination of candidates only one nomination was filed and others did not file due to lack of confidence in TDP. He alleged that the TDP harassed the YSRCP candidates during 2013 panchayat elections and 2014 general elections.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that they are going to lodge a complaint against the TDP manifesto released for municipal elections making false promises of reducing property tax. He said that the TDP failed to fulfil its earlier promises made during 2014 municipal elections even after coming to power.