Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy dares Chandrababu Naidu for open debate on panchayat election results

Amaravati: YSRCP general secretary and Government Advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the panchayat election results are in favour of YSRCP due to the welfare schemes of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that people rejected TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Naidu had been making baseless allegations against YSRCP as he was unable to digest the defeat of TDP in panchayat elections.

He said that the poll results in Kuppam constituency indicate the people's support to YSRCP welfare schemes. People of Kuppam got freedom after three decades, he said adding TDP lost its address in Kuppam constituency.

The YSRCP leader said that Chandrababu alleged that the YSRCP was threatening people of stopping the welfare schemes if they fail to vote for YSRCP. The election results indicate there was no truth in the allegation. He said it was not the downfall of YSRCP as claimed by Naidu, but the downfall of TDP. He expressed surprise over Naidu, who used to praise the SEC, now starting to criticise his actions. He dared the TDP chief for an open debate on the panchayat poll results.

Ramakrishna Reddy condemned the remarks of Naidu on Jagan Mohan Reddy on Visakha steel plant issue.