Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy reacts to Kotamreddy's issue, said no need for govt. to tap phones

YSR Congress Party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy reacted to Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy issue. He participated in the meeting of state level sarpanches at YCP central office on Wednesday and spoke to the media.



Sajjala stated that there is no scope to take any action against Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy as the latter has already decided to join the TDP and making serious allegations. He said that there is no need for the Andhra Pradesh government to resort to phone tapping. Chief Minister Jagan is ruling by keeping trust on the people but not on the phone tapping. He said anyone can complain to anybody.



Sajjala also clarified that there is no one appointed as the in-charge of the Nellore Rural constituency yet. He accused that Kotamreddy has fallen prey to Chandrababu Naidu who knows how to lure the leaders.

