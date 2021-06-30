Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy team visits Polavaram project, says it will be completed on time

A ten member team led by state government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday inspected the Polavaram project. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala said that the construction work of the Polavaram project, an ambitious project being undertaken by the state government, was started by the late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy in 2005 and the YSR had initiated the project with the intention of keeping all areas green. However, with the untimely death of YS, the project came to a standstill and his son YS Jaganmohan Reddy said things were accelerating after he became the chief minister.

He said that Polavaram has been approved as a central project in the joint state and the construction of the project would have been completed in 2018 if things had gone faster during Babu's tenure. He said that CM Jagan felt it was his duty to construct the Polavaram and hence took steps to run the work even in catastrophic situations. He expressed confidence that the construction of the project would be completed on time as CM Jagan had released water from the spillway for the first time under special supervision even during the difficult times.

Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Budi Muthyala Naidu, Dadishetti Raja, Samineni Udayabhanu, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Koramutla Srinivasulu, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and Gangula Prabhakar reddy were among the team who visited the project.