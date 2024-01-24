Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy unveils Ap SC, ST Gazetted Officers Welfare Association 2024-Diary

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, an advisor to the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government, has stated that the YSRCP party, which aligns with the aspirations and ideas of YSRCP, aims to associate with marginalized communities. On Wednesday, he introduced the Andhra Pradesh SC and ST Gazetted Officers Welfare Association 2024-Diary. During the event, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy demonstrated his commitment by unveiling a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

He said CM Jagan has prioritised the welfare of weaker sections through various schemes and reforms and emphasised the importance for SC and ST employees to participate in uplifting marginalized sections of society. He said previous governments have not made significant investments in the development of backward classes and opined that CM Jagan's efforts have enabled all communities to compete with the affluent class. "Around 80 percent of secretariat jobs have been allocated to BC, SC, and ST communities. CM Jagan has also implemented initiatives that were not outlined in the manifesto," Sajjala said.

Further speaking, under the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime, only a few privileged individuals had access to government schemes. He said CM Jagan identified deserving recipients and provided them with more opportunities. "The progress and welfare achieved in the past four and a half years are unparalleled since independence. With the upcoming elections, it is crucial to spread awareness of the government's positive actions," Sajjala said.

He said that the state is experiencing the emergence of new ports, which will transform the landscape. He said AP aims to contribute doctors to the country through its 11 medical colleges. "The statue of Dr. Ambedkar, although significant, is not the only measure of progress. Under CM Jagan's leadership, the Ambedkar Statue and Smritivanam have gained international recognition. The Ambedkar statue has become a major tourist attraction, just as the Statue of Liberty is in the United States," Sajjala asserted.

He said that CM Jagan aims to empower more intellectuals from Dalit communities. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called upon everyone to participate in the ongoing efforts for the betterment of society.