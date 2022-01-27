Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy urges employees to come for discussions to end stalemate on PRC

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state government was also ready to take a step back to clear misconceptions among employees about the PRC. He said the committee of ministers set up for the talks was available within the secretariat for the unions. In Amaravati, Sajjala spoke to the media along with Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. He commented to the unions that sitting somewhere and talking would not solve the problem. Sajjala said that Pay and Accounts, Treasury employees said it was indiscipline to violate government directives.



He also said he would be available at the secretariat on Friday at 12 noon to resolve the doubts on the PRC. He said the pressure on them would ease if union representatives come and discuss about the matter. Sajjala questioned whether there was any alternative for the unions other than talks with the government. He commented that the employees union seem to be thinking irrationally and immaturely. He said he was appealing to the unions not to go with a rude attitude.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the unions could come to talks with the committee of ministers. He said that there is a limit to anything somewhere and opined that the Problems can be solved only when there is discussion.

