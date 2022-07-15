Sajjala rubbishes Naidu's mining allegations

Vijayawada: Refuting the opposition TDP's allegations, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that no illegal mining was recorded since YSRCP government came to power and slammed opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for 'misleading' people with the 'malicious' campaign.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP office on Thursday, he said TDP chief was trying to mislead the public by displaying morphed images in the photo exhibition to divert them from the state government's initiatives. He said that the state is going with a balanced approach without damaging the environment, unlike the previous government, which violated the rules and ended up paying Rs 100 crore as a fine to the National Green Tribunal.

He said no illegal mining was witnessed anywhere in the state since the YSRCP government came to power. The mining department is functioning as per the regulations and even secured two awards from the Centre for its efficient performance, besides taking tough action against those violating the rules, he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that it was natural to have mining when there is construction activity for getting materials like cement, sand and iron, to take up development works like restoring roads and building 31 lakh houses.

He stated that ex-CM was trying to put construction activities on hold so that people will suffer. Recalling the YSRCP plenary, he stated that lakhs of people have come to take part in the meeting even it was raining heavily.

Responding to allegations of TDP chief, Sajjala stated that no illegal mining is going on at Rishikonda in Visakhapatnam and said that construction activity at that place was going on even during the TDP regime.

He criticised Naidu for resorting to such cheap politics and falsely alleging the government.