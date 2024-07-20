Sakambari festivities begin at Durga temple

Vijayawada : The three-day Sakambari festivities commenced at Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Friday.

The temple administration has made arrangements for the decoration of the temple premises and the deities with vegetables, fruits and leaves.

To mark the Ashada Masam, the temple administration conducts the Sakambari festivities every year. On the first day, a large number of devotees participated and performed puja. The devotees also present saree to mark the Ashada masam. The priests, temple officials and the devotees have prayed for the wellbeing of the people of Andhra Pradesh and sought the blessings for the happiness and prosperity.

The temple EO KS Ramarao supervised the arrangements and invited the guests. The devotees donated 28 tonnes of vegetables, which were used for decoration of the temple premises. The deities on Indrakeeladri were decorated with the vegetables and fruits. Akhanda Deeparadhana, Mandaparadhana Harati, Mantra Pushpamu and other activities were performed at the temple on Friday. The Sakambari festivities will conclude on July 21.