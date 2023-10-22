Samajika Nyaya Bus Yatra' from October 26

Visakhapatnam: The first phase of the 'Samajika Nyaya Bus Yatra' is all set to begin from Ichchapuram in Srikakulam on 26th of this month and will continue till November 9.



Sharing details of the yatra in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy mentioned that the endeavour would focus on highlighting the achievements made by the YSRCP government for the past four-and-a-half years, welfare schemes tailored for every section of the society, more so, the downtrodden, and how the schemes thus launched were beneficial to the needy in improving their livelihoods. "Priority would be given to BCs, SCs and minorities. While the yatra will continue till noon, it will be followed by a 'bahiranga sabha' in each constituency the same day," the regional coordinator announced.

The wheels of the bus will head to all the 175 assembly constituencies across Andhra Pradesh, while the yatra is divided into three segments, covering North Andhra, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra. The second leg of the journey is scheduled to commence after Diwali.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana mentioned that the welfare schemes aided in empowering the poor in AP. "Be it the volunteer system or family doctor concept, Andhra Pradesh has set an example for the other states to follow suit. Even as the TDP governed the state for 14 years, it failed to implement any scheme that was beneficial to the poor or having any lasting impact," the education minister pointed out.

The bus yatra, Satyanarayana said, will highlight the list of schemes introduced by the YSRCP, how the ruling party implemented the aspects mentioned in its manifesto in letter and spirit along with the far-sighted vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

From Ichapuram, the yatra will proceed towards Gajapathinagaram, Bheemunipatnam, Paderu, Parvatipuram, Madugula and S. Kota before concluding at Anakapalli.