Samajika yatra receives huge response at Bheemunipatnam

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra’ is receiving an encouraging response from people across the state, the YSRCP leaders said.



As the wheels of the bus steered towards Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, M Nagarjuna, S Appalaraju, K Venkata Nageswara Rao and party regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has resolved most of the problems that came to his attention during his padayatra. And that is the reason why people are thronging during the bus yatra in large numbers. People’s faith in Jagan’s government is quite apparent during the bus yatra, they stated.

The YSRCP ministers accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of filing cases in the courts and preventing them from allotting houses to the poor in AP. Naidu cheated Dalits, but YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave top priority to the backward sections in the cabinet and people are aware of the huge difference the YSRCP government has made to the people of AP, the ministers emphasised.

The YSRCP ministers alleged that Naidu made 600 promises before elections but they had not been fulfilled. “On the other hand, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is fulfilling all the promises made similar to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy,” they mentioned.

The state was at 15th position in education during Naidu’s regime, now it secured the third position, the education minister said.

A public meeting was held at Thagarapuvalasa of Bheemunipatnam constituency under the leadership of MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. A large number of people attended it.

Party district presidents Kola Guruvulu, north constituency in-charge KK Raju, MLCs, party leaders and activists took part in the padayatra that witnessed large crowds.

Earlier, a bike rally was organised from Yendada party office to Thagarapuvalasa.

The first phase of the bus yatra began from Ichapuram in Srikakulam on 26th of this month and it will continue in various parts of AP till November 9.