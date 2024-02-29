Live
Sana Satish Babu extends financial assistance to road accident victim
Sana Satish Babu, a well-known sociologist, once again demonstrated his kindness and generosity by providing financial assistance for the treatment of a road accident victim. The victim, Kandikatla Nukaraju, a resident of Pathakottam village in Tuni Constituency, Kotandur Mandal, was severely injured in a recent road accident. Due to their poor financial situation, Nukaraju's family was unable to afford the necessary medical care.
Upon learning about Nukaraju's plight, Sana Satish Babu decided to step in and support the family. He generously donated Rs.50,000 to cover the expenses of Nukaraju's treatment. The donation was made by the Sana Satish Babu Foundation on Thursday, with the hope that Nukaraju would make a full recovery and be able to lead a healthy and normal life once again.
Nukaraju's family members were filled with gratitude and joy upon receiving the financial assistance from Satish Babu. They expressed their heartfelt thanks for his act of kindness and humanity. The event was attended by representatives of the Sana Satish Babu Foundation and other well-wishers.
Through his compassionate actions, Sana Satish Babu has once again shown that he is a true advocate for humanity and a beacon of hope for those in need.