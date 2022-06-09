Sanction loans liberally to agriculture sector, bankers told

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy directed the bank officials to sanction loans liberally to agriculture sector. As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he participated in the bank customers outreach programme held at ITA Kalyanamandapam in Guntur city on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Collector handed over the cheque worth Rs 271.86 crore loan to 4,072 beneficiaries. He said it is the responsibility of the banks to create awareness on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government and urged the bankers to create awareness on digital services and instructed the bankers to sanction loans to the tenant farmers also.

Union Bank of India Regional Manager A Ravi Kumar said that they are conducting iconic week celebrations from June 6 to June 12. As part of this programme, they are conducting customers outreach programme.

Later, Collector Venugopala Reddy handed over the cheque of Rs 271,86,00,000 to the beneficiaries under various schemes.

SBI Regional Manager Tarakeswara Rao, Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank chairman Kameswara Rao, Nabard AGM Karthik, lead bank manager Edara Rambabu, DIC general manager Sudhakar were present.