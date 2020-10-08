Sanction of bills only after quality checks at Kakinada: Smart City CEO Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar

Kakinada: Smart City Corporation CEO and MD Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar made it clear that construction work bills would be sanctioned after completion of quality checks for projects which have already been completed.

Dinakar inspected along with officials the construction of a road connecting Upparapet and Pavuralatoomu road here on Wednesday.

He reviewed the quality standards of various projects being undertaken in the Smart City. He conducted the road construction quality tests through Maximum Dry Density Test and Optimum Moisture Content Test. He examined the length, width and depth of the road. He said that the construction was halted due to rains and unavailability of gravel. He said that road would be constructed as early as possible.

Later, Dinakar visited the construction of the road leading to Government ITI College from Sarda Devi Temple, Kondayya Palem. He said the road would be 1.3-km-long and the bills would be sanctioned only if the construction quality also meet the standards.

He also visited FST plant under construction at Yetimoga, Jagannaickpur. He said the construction was being carried out at a cost of Rs 29 crore as part of Amrut scheme. He said the government is monitoring the construction work and quality everyday under the supervision of engineers. He said that underdrainage canals and pipes have already been laid in some parts of Kakinada as part of the construction work. He said the construction work would be completed by March 2021 and arrangements would be made to provide services to the people of the city.