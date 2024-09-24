Sand can be booked online

Anantapur: The district officials informed that sand policy has been liberalised and anyone can book sand online. Those who cannot book through online, can take the help of Secretariat staff. People in rural areas can transport sand if they have their own bullock carts. Online booking is available round-the-clock.

People, who want sand, can go to stock points and take the required sand, if they have their own transport. They have to pay transport charges fixed by the government, if they are transporting sand in lorries or tippers. One tractor can carry 4.5 tonnes for one time.

For online booking, needy people can contact mines.ap.gov.in and click on AP sand management system and register in the site. For complaints or more information, one can call toll free number 1800 425 6039 or landline 08554-298380.