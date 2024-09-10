Sand truck owners told to get their vehicles registered

Ongole: District collector A Thameem Ansariya instructed the owners of sand transportation trucks to register their vehicles as part of the government’s efforts to streamline the free sand distribution system.

At a meeting with the truck owners and officials at the collectorate on Monday, the collector discussed the guidelines for the free sand policy as per the state government’s directives. She emphasised that the free sand distribution will be carried out with complete transparency and accountability, and as part of this, the truck owners should register their vehicles online. She said that 70 vehicles have been registered in the district so far.

The collector instructed the registered truck owners to get themselves empanelled as per the government’s requirements. She said the new sand policy aims to benefit the people, and the transporters should cooperate in its implementation. She assured the transporters that the government would provide the necessary support and clarified that the transportation charges would be fixed based on the truck capacity.

She asked the transporters to ensure that there is no illegal sand transportation anywhere in the district. She said the government will ensure uniform transportation charges across the state. The truck owners raised various issues related to the free sand transportation, and the collector assured them that their representations would be forwarded to the government.