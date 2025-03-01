Sandhya Rani lauds fund boost to tribals, women

Mangalagiri: Minister for tribal and women and child welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani hailed the allocation of funds for the welfare of tribals and women and children in the budget.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Friday, the minister said that Rs 8,159 crore for the tribal welfare department and Rs 4,332 crore for the women and child welfare department in the Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget was a welcome move for the welfare of people.

Likewise, allocation of Rs 31,805 crore for education, Rs 19,264 crore for medical and health and Rs 13,487 crore for agriculture was also appreciated.

She said that the budget was a balancing act between the development and welfare.

The allocation of funds for the tribal welfare would pave way for providing education, medical services, employment opportunities and development of infrastructure for the tribal regions, she said. “Priority would be given for the sectors like self-reliance, technology and employment opportunities.”

Referring to the allocation of funds for women and child welfare, the minister said that this would help for the development of women, safety of children, she thanked the chief minister for heavy allocation of funds. This would help to achieve women empowerment, financial independence and girl education.

She assured people that they would strive hard to implement the government welfare schemes to do justice to the people.