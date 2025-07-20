Sanitary workers hailed for keeping Nellore city garbage-free

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has lauded that the role of sanitary workers as most crucial in keeping Nellore garbage-free city.

As part of ongoing Swachh Andhra Divas (SAD), the Collector has felicitated 25 sanitary workers working in municipalities and panchayats in a special programme organised at SR Sankaran Hall at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that he felt happy on felicitating the sanitary workers as they are rendering remarkable services in the interest of protecting the people‘s health despite facing severe health hazards.

The Collector said that after the declaration of SAD six months ago, the government’s sanitary workers in both municipalities and panchayats, were rendering invaluable services by hitting on to the roads right from wee hours.

On the occasion, the Collector urged the staff working in municipalities and panchayats to create awareness among people on segregation of dry and wet waste.

He said that a toll-free number 1800 425 0017 has been set up at the Collectorate to receive complaints regarding drinking water and sanitation in the municipalities and panchayats in the district and promptly redress them.

On this occasion, the Collector also felicitated the representatives of Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) G Chitti Babu, SK Gulam Shafi Ahmadh and Gaddam Satish. Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan, District Panchayat Officer Sridhar Reddy and others were present.