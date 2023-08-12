Live
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
- From Classroom to Workplace: Enhancing Employability in Post-Independence India
Just In
Sanitary workers’ services hailed
Kadapa (YSR district): Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) M Venkatesan has stressed the need for regularising the...
Kadapa (YSR district): Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) M Venkatesan has stressed the need for regularising the outsourcing employees working with state and Central governments.
The NCSK Chairman, who was in Kadapa, conducted a review meeting with the district officials over the problems of sanitary workers in the district here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said sanitary workers were rendering a great service in maintaining cleanliness despite risking their lives.
He said that Central government has been initiating several welfare programmes for their benefit and asked the sanitary workers to use them for their upliftment.
District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju urged the sanitary workers to bring their problems to his notice to address them immediately.
Earlier sanitary workers working in various municipalities met the NCSK Chairman and submitted a representation over the issues like allotment of quarters at working places, establishment of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at their quarters, hike in daily wages, ESI and PF facility.
RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy and ZP CEO Sudhakar Reddy were present.