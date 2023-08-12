Sanitary workers’ services hailed

Kadapa (YSR district): Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) M Venkatesan has stressed the need for regularising the outsourcing employees working with state and Central governments.

The NCSK Chairman, who was in Kadapa, conducted a review meeting with the district officials over the problems of sanitary workers in the district here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said sanitary workers were rendering a great service in maintaining cleanliness despite risking their lives.

He said that Central government has been initiating several welfare programmes for their benefit and asked the sanitary workers to use them for their upliftment.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju urged the sanitary workers to bring their problems to his notice to address them immediately.

Earlier sanitary workers working in various municipalities met the NCSK Chairman and submitted a representation over the issues like allotment of quarters at working places, establishment of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at their quarters, hike in daily wages, ESI and PF facility.

RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy and ZP CEO Sudhakar Reddy were present.