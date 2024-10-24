Sanitation drive begins in Vizianagaram dist

Vizianagaram : With the Gurla diarrhoea outbreak exposing lapses in sanitation and drinking water supply system in the district, the district administration has taken up a special drive to prevent recurrence of such situation in future. District collector BR Ambedkar summoned the officials of various departments to roll out plans for sanitation works in all villages.

As per the collector’s instructions, all the officials including revenue, panchayat raj, rural water supply have started de-silting of drainages and chlorination of water tanks in all 777 panchayats in the district. Currently, the district is spending Rs 127 crore Finance Commission funds for the sanitation and water supply works in the villages.

All the water head tanks are being emptied and refilled after chlorination. The drainages in the villages are being cleaned to facilitate free flow of sewage. All the officials like MPDOs and engineering wing were told to supervise the works in all 27 mandals.

Collector Ambedkar has undertaken a whirlwind tour in Denkada, Pusapatirega and Bhogapuram mandals and inspected the sanitation works. He strictly told the officials not to give any scope for Gurla-like situation in the district. He instructed the officials to remove the drinking water pipelines passing through drainages. RDO Keerthi and zilla parishad CEO K Satyanarayana also accompanied the collector.