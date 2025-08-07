Sanitation facilities at BC Welfare Girls Hostel inaugurated

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has formally inaugurated six newly constructed toilet units at BC Welfare Girls Hostel in Nandyal town on Wednesday.

The new sanitation block, built at a cost of Rs 13 lakh, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding by Rayalaseema Expressway Private Limited, is located opposite the SP Office.

In a press release on Wednesday, the authorities have stated that the hostel accommodates around 250 girl students, who have been facing shortage of adequate toilet facilities. Aware of the inconvenience faced by the girls, the Collector recommended construction of additional sanitation infrastructure.

Acting promptly on the request, Rayalaseema Expressway Private Limited completed the construction, enabling the inauguration of the new block. The Collector inspected the facilities and expressed satisfaction over the quality and timely execution of the project.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Collector Raja Kumari reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of hostel students. She appreciated the CSR initiative undertaken by Rayalaseema Expressway and commended the company for its responsible and timely contribution.

BC Welfare Officer Jaggayya, Project Head Madan Mohan Vangara, company staff, and hostel students were present at the event.