Sankalp-2026 begins in govt junior colleges

Guntur: All government junior colleges in the state launched Sankalp-2026 on Monday to improve the Intermediate pass percentage and to impart special coaching to meritorious students aiming to excel in JEE Mains and NEET examinations. Similarly, lectures will focus on backward students. Following the instructions of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), government junior colleges are implementing the Sankalp-2026 programme.

BIE Secretary Ranjit Basha directed the RIOs and principals of government junior colleges to conduct the programme till February 20 next year. Under this programme, students will be divided into A, B, and C categories. Junior colleges will conduct fifty days of special classes, teach answers to important questions, and conduct daily tests. Students who score 70% marks will receive advanced coaching to excel in NEET and JEE Advanced exams. For B and C grade students, special care will be taken.

Based on the action plan prepared by principals and college lecturers, the programme will be implemented to improve student pass percentages. The Regional Inspecting Officers and Regional Joint Directors of the Board of Intermediate Education will inspect the classes, review the progress, and submit detailed reports to the BIE.

Speaking to The Hans India, Regional Inspecting Officer of the Board of Intermediate Education Garnepudi Sunitha said, “The aim of Sankalp-2026 is to improve the pass percentage in IPE-2026 and enhance students’ learning abilities. Special classes are being conducted with tests in the morning and evening as per the timetable. RIOs and RJDs are monitoring the implementation of Sankalp-2026.”