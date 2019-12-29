Sankranthi festival in the offing in Rajamahendravaram
Rajamahendravaram: A three-day mega festival Sankranthi is fast approaching and as part of the festival, Haridasulu and Gangireddulu are seen everywhere, especially in the rural areas.
The persons who popularly known as Gangiredduluvally bringing their oxen with well decorated clothes and attractive ornamental jewellery to each and every house or shops to get their bread and butter.
The one-month period is crucial in the year they will get their livelihood easily because everyone offers them something to them.
