Sankranti brahmotsavams conclude: Lord blesses devotees on Aswa Vahana at Srisailam temple

Kurnool: The week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavams (January 11 to 17) concluded at Srisailam temple on Sunday. On the final day, the authorities have organised Aswa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Sayanotsavam to the presiding deities. In the early hours, special prayers were offered to Swamy Amma varlu.

In a press release, the Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao stated that the Aswa Vahana Seva was organised on a grand manner. The presiding deities were offered special prayers after seating them on the Aswa Vahana. Later Prakarotsavam was organised on the temple premises.

The Pushpotsavam was organised to Swamy Amma varlu at Akka Maha Devi Alankara Mandapam on the temple premises. The presiding deities were offered rose flowers (red, white and yellow), hibiscus (red and white), crossandra, nandivardhana, garuda vardhanam, lilly, carnation of India, chrysanthemum, marigold, yerra ganneru, tella ganneru, deva ganneru, mudda ganneru, nandivardhanam and 18 more flower varieties besides bilvam, maruvam, machipathri and three more leaves were offered to the presiding deities.

Apart from flower presentation, fruit varieties, banana, grapes (black and white), pomegranate, orange, apple, pineapple, guava, dates along with nine more fruit varieties were offered. Later, the ekantha seva was organised to Swamy Amma varlu as part of Sayanotsavam. For Sayanotsavam, the Sayana mandiram was specially decorated with various varieties of flowers, stated the EO K S Rama Rao.