Sankranti celebrations held in grandeur at CM YS Jagan's residence

Sankranti celebrations held in grandeur at CM YS Jagans residence
The Sankranti celebrations at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's house have started grandly reflecting the traditions of our culture. CM Jagan has made it a habit to organize annual Sankranti celebrations with farmers and rural people. Sankranti celebrations are being held grandly this year too.

Firstly, the festival celebrations started with CM YS Jagan and Bharati couple lighting bonfires in traditional clothes followed by participating in the Gopuja program. Performances by famous classical dance artists are also arranged. The celebrations are being organized under the supervision of Government Whip Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy.

The Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has extended his wishes to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti through his Twitter handle. He described Sankranti as a big festival celebrated with joy and enthusiasm. He urged people to burn away the evil and bring happiness into their homes. He wished everyone a prosperous and victorious Sankranti, Bhogi, and Kanuma.


