Sankranti festival reflects respect for farmers: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Sankranti festival reflects the respect given to farmers. Extending Sankranti festival greetings to Telugu people round the globe, he said the festival reflects our culture and traditions.

The Chief Minister said the state government has been giving top priority for the welfare of farmers and development of villages as the development of state depends on the development of farmers.

He said that people are ready to celebrate Sankranti festival in a big way as the villages are in a festive mood with various celebrations.