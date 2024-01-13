Sankranti Rangoli competitions held at Jana Sena party office in Dharmavaram

The newly constructed Janasena party office in Dharmavaram town organized a grand Sankranti special Rangoli competitions event under the leadership of Janasena Party. The event was attended by state general secretary Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy and supervised by Judges Haritha, Prasanna, Lata Devi, Durga, and Veeranarayanamma.

Women from the town participated in the muggula competitions, showcasing their artistic skills. After the competitions, they also played games with gangredds.

The winners of the competition were announced as follows:

1. Prasannalakshmi - received the first prize of 5016/-

2. Padmavathi - received a special prize of 5016/-

3. Saujanya - received the second prize of 2016/-

4. Sai Sushma - received the second prize of 2016/-

5. Sridevi - received the second prize of 2016/-

6. Manimala - received the second prize of 2016/-

7. Nagajyoti - received the third prize of 1016/-

8. Chandrakala - received the third prize of 1016/-

9. Jayashri - received the third prize of 1016/-

10. Bhagyalakshmi - received the third prize of 1016/-

11 .Narayanamma - received the third prize of 1016/-

12. Renuka - received the third prize of 1016/-

13. Priyanka - received the third prize of 1016/-

14. Umamaheshwari - received the third prize of 1016/-

15. Bhavani - received the third prize of 1016/-

16. Manasa - received the third prize of 1016/-

All participants were rewarded with a carry box, jacket piece, and yellow saffron. The event was attended by prominent leaders of Janasena party including Telugu women, fisheries development department state general secretary Besta Srinivasulu, Dharmavaram rural convener Naga Sudhakar Reddy, Battalapalli mandal convener Purram Shetty Ravi, and Mudigubba mandal convener Gurram Jayachandra. Several other Janasena party leaders, activists, and supporters also participated in the event.





