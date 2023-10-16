Sarannavaratri festival begins at Vedayapalem

Nellore: The nine-day Sarannavaratri Utsavams of Sri Rajarajeswari temple at Vedayapalem started on a grand note here on Sunday.

Devotees in large number thronged the temple and had darshan of Goddess Rajarajeswari and offered special pujas.

The municipal administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the event by deploying adequate staff in big numbers.

According to Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat, the civic administration has deployed additional staff to maintain cleanliness and sanitation on the premises of temple.

According to temple chief priest Raghu Swamy, Chandi Yagam would be performed every day in the temple and added the deity would appear as Bala Tripura Sundari on the first day of event and the Utsavams would be concluded with Sami puja on October 23.