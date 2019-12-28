SARAS-DWCRA Bazaar draws huge crowds in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: An array of skillfully crafted products of the rural artisans from across India draws the attention of shoppers to Sale of Articles of Rural Artisan Societies (SARAS) -- DWCRA Bazaar 2019 that got underway in the city on Friday.

The fair provided a platform for rural artisans and self-help group women, who came from over 20 states to exhibit their wares at the 212 stalls spread across the venue.

From Chanderi silk in Shibori print to cotton saris, glasswork etched candle holders from Rajasthan to dry fruits and turmeric powder from Himachal Pradesh, thread jewellery from West Bengal to assorted spices and papads from Kerala and art and craft merchandise, the bazaar brought diverse products from across states under one roof.

Some of the SHG women at the counters mentioned that with Visakha Utsav scheduled this weekend, they are expecting considerable footfalls in the next few days.

Organised by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), the Bazaar is being supported by both State and Central governments. The DWCRA Bazaar was inaugurated by Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

Cultural programmes and food courts at the bazaar offer relief to those who shop till they drop. The DWCRA Bazaar 2019 will remain open at Andhra University Engineering Grounds till January 7 from 10 am to 9:30 pm.