Sardar Patel is symbol of national integrity

Nellore: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary was celebrated grandly with a massive rally from PRC Grounds to Current Office Centre, jointly organised by Vikrama Simhapuri University NSS and My Bharat Nellore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasarao garlanded Patel’s statue and said his life symbolises national integrity, inspiring patriotism, honesty, and service in students as true tribute.

My Bharat Coordinator P Surendra Reddy hailed Patel’s dedication and unification role, urging youth to emulate his sacrifices for societal service. Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan called Patel a unity symbol whose vision strengthens governance; youth must follow his path for national harmony.

RIO Varaprasad and District Youth Officer Dr A Mahendra Reddy stressed Patel’s leadership and service spirit as essential for youth in nation-building. Registrar Dr K Suneetha, NSS Coordinator Dr Allam Udayashankar, program officers, My Bharat coordinators, faculty, officials, staff, and numerous students participated enthusiastically.