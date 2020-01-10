'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Babu, YSRCP leader PVP took a Jibe at Chandrababu for begging on roads

YSRCP leader and industrialist Potluri Vara Prasad took a jibe at Nara Chandrababu Naidu for hitting the streets with a begging bowl, collecting funds for the Save Amaravati Movement. Naidu who gave a call for the people to come onto roads to protest against the capital shifting has reportedly collected a few lakhs of rupees on Thursday.

YSRCP leaders came hard at this of which Prasad V. Potluri took to Twitter and slammed at Chandrababu by referring him to the upcoming film name Sarileru Neekevvaru for his intellectual quotient of deceiving people. "Sarileru Neekevvaru Babu, " he wrote on the Twitter platform.

The film producer turned politician has advised Naidu to donate Heritage Shares and Jubilee Hills buildings in the same manner so that we can make Vijayawada into Venice.



On the other hand, Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to make political gains by provoking Amaravati farmers. Chandrababu is trying to create misconceptions among the people. The decision of the High Power Committee will take the decision according to the sentiments of the people.

Earlier, Chandrababu who made Rs 50 crore of money in the name of capital building is now doing the same on the agitation.