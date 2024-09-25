Sathya, Balaji, Dinakar get nominated posts

Ongole: In the nominated posts announced by the state government on Tuesday, Damacharla Sathya and Dr Nukasani Balaji from the Telugu Desam Party and Lanka Dinakar from the Bharatiya Janata Party were appointed as chairman of various corporations and boards.

Damacharla Sathyanarayana, popularly known as Sathya is the grandson of former minister Damacharla Anjaneyulu and cousin of Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao. Sathya has been active in the Telugu Desam Party for more than a decade and has always been supportive of the locals at the Kondapi assembly constituency.

As the organising secretary of AP, Sathya is one of the few people behind the disaster response team of the TDP. Sathya is appointed as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, which aims to develop plans and frame guidelines aimed at promoting the development of the non-major ports in AP, the hinterland, and industrialisation in port areas.

Sathya thanked the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, TDP AP president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, and others for their support.

Dr Nukasani Balaji is an educator turned politician.

He worked as the ZP Chairman of the Prakasam district, and as a member of the Board of Management, Dr YSR Horticulture University. As an academician, he advocated the need for the local university in Prakasam district, Chairman of Yadava Corporation, and is one of the instrumental people behind the realisation of the own university for Prakasam district. Balaji, who is working as the Ongole parliamentary constituency president for TDP, is appointed as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

He thanked the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, and others for their support and cooperation.

Lanka Dinakar is a chartered accountant by profession but popularly known as a national and state political and economic analyst. His father Nethaji Subash Chandrabose is the founding president of the Prakasam district for the Telugu Desam Party while his maternal uncle Battina Narasimha Rao is a senior leader in Bharatiya Janata Party and close confidante of former Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.

He submitted numerous reports to state and central governments on the needs and opportunities for the development of the Prakasam district. Dinakar, who is the Chief Spokesperson for AP BJP, is appointed as the Chairman of the 20 Point Programme Implementation Committee for Andhra Pradesh. Dinakar thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and other senior leaders for the opportunity. He promised to strive for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Andhra Pradesh.