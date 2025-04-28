  • Menu
Sathya Sai Gurukulam receives excellence award

Sathya Sai Gurukulam receives excellence award
Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam, an educational institution known for offering free education and imparting human values, has been honoured with the ‘Excellency in Educational Standards Adaptability and Implementation Award’.

Rajamahendravaram: Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam, an educational institution known for offering free education and imparting human values, has been honoured with the ‘Excellency in Educational Standards Adaptability and Implementation Award’.

The award was presented during a ceremony organised by Beginup Ventures India on April 25 in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media, Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam Correspondent Ayodhula Shyamasundar and Principal K Guravaiah expressed their happiness at the achievement. They proudly noted that their Gurukulam is one of only two schools from Andhra Pradesh to receive this prestigious recognition.

They credited the award to the divine blessings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba and the collective efforts of teachers and students. The institution pledged to continue striving for even greater achievements in the future, inspired by this honour.

