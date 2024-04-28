Satya Kumar Yadav accuses Jagan's government of cheating voters with false promises in manifesto"

NDA MLA candidate Satya Kumar Yadav of Dharmavaram constituency has criticized Jaganmohan Reddy's election manifesto, claiming that it is filled with empty promises meant to deceive the voters. Speaking at a media conference in Battalapalli, he urged the residents of various villages in the area to support the lotus symbol for the development of the constituency.

Yadav accused the Jagan government of failing to fulfill any of the promises made in their previous manifesto during their five years in power. He highlighted the lack of implementation of key initiatives and criticized the government for their handling of issues such as prohibition of alcohol and unemployment among the youth.

Furthermore, Yadav criticized the government for allegedly looting valuable natural resources and failing to provide employment opportunities for the citizens. He claimed that the state has been ruined by corruption and illegal activities under the current regime.

Yadav expressed confidence that the people will not trust Jagan's government and are prepared to defeat them in the upcoming elections. He called for the support of the triple engine government consisting of BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena to bring about positive change in the state.