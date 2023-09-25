Satyakumar comapres AP CM Jagan with international criminal Charles Sobhraj

Amaravati: BJP National Secretary Satyakumar said that the way TDP chief Chandrababu was treated in the skill development case was inappropriate. He said that Chandrababu's bail issue is not within the purview of the Central government... it is a matter within the purview of the court. He said that the Central government did not interfere in every aspect.

Satyakumar compared Chief Minister Jagan with international criminal Charles Sobharaj. He criticized that Shobharaj, a criminal, escaped without being caught for years.... Now Jagan has been roaming on bail for ten years. He made sensational comments that BJP is collecting evidence on YCP corruption in Byjus... and they will file cases soon.

YCP ministers and MLAs have been criticized for diverting people's attention with their rude words and misbehavior for 15 days.

He criticized that Jagan is focusing only on the achievements of the party... and not focusing on the problems of farmers and peasants. He said that electricity charges have been increased seven times and electricity cuts have increased. He said that the YCP government has left the rule in the air and the situation has become untenable. They said that Jagan was deceiving people by pressing buttons.

Satyakumar criticized the YCP government's pressure on AP police. Unable to withstand the pressure of the government, the police are committing suicide every day. They were angry that AP BJP president Purandeshwari was being criticized without even seeing that she is a woman. He said that the alliances in AP elections are likely to get clarity in January.