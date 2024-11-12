Satyanarayana takes oath as ex-officio member of TTD Board

Tirumala: Endowments Secretary (FAC) and Commissioner S Satyanarayana took oath as the ex-officio member of TTD Trust Board in Tirumala on Monday.TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath to him at Bangaru Vakili of the temple.

After Satyanarayana had Lord’s darshan, Vedic scholars offered blessings to him at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Additional EO presented Tirtha Prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara.

Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, Peishkar Ramakrishna and other officials were present.