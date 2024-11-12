Live
- Rachakonda CP inspects arrangements for national meet of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
- It’s war of two parivars, roars Revanth, asks people to lend support to Gandhis
- Revanth claps back at BRS, says only four of KCR family lost jobs
- Palle praises Payyavula for presenting best budget
- 28 Arrested After Attack on Officials in Vikarabad
- Govt urges LG to make 10K bus marshals permanent
- Dr Srirama Murthy elected president of ISO
- No religion encourages activity that creates pollution: SC
- KTR in Delhi to Discuss Allegations of Tender Irregularities
- Satyanarayana takes oath as ex-officio member of TTD Board
Tirumala: Endowments Secretary (FAC) and Commissioner S Satyanarayana took oath as the ex-officio member of TTD Trust Board in Tirumala on Monday.TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath to him at Bangaru Vakili of the temple.
After Satyanarayana had Lord’s darshan, Vedic scholars offered blessings to him at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Additional EO presented Tirtha Prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara.
Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, Peishkar Ramakrishna and other officials were present.
