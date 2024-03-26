Satyavedu Congress MLA aspirant Babu participate in Holi celebrations

Congress party MLA aspirant candidate from Satyavedu Babu and Minority President SK Ghouse Mohiddin were seen spreading colors of joy and unity at the Holi festival in Satyavedu constituency. The duo actively engaged with the people, listening to their concerns and urging them to vote for the hand symbol of the Congress party.

During the festive celebrations, Mtek Babu assured the public that if Congress party secures an absolute majority in the upcoming elections, they will have more reasons to celebrate Holi. He also promised that every woman in the constituency will receive a monthly allowance of 5000/- directly in their bank accounts.

The presence of Minority President Gaus Mohiddin and other community leaders added to the festive spirit, with everyone coming together to embrace the spirit of unity and inclusivity. The event was attended by enthusiastic supporters who showed their solidarity for the Congress party.